Fed funds to modernize grain export infrastructure at Johnstown

Johnstown, ON —Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, announced an investment of $4.8 million in the Port of Johnstown from the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF) to modernize the port’s infrastructure and ensure the port continues to provide access to international markets for agricultural producers in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec.

The $10.4 million Grain Export Infrastructure Renewal and Expansion Project includes a matching investment by the Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal and will enable the port to relieve inefficiencies and bottlenecks so it can continue capitalizing on growing and emerging markets for Canadian soybean, wheat and corn.

Mayor of Edwardsburgh Cardinal Pat Sayeau said: “Today’s announcement is a recognition of the important role the Port of Johnstown plays in providing access to international export markets for Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec agricultural producers via the St. Lawrence Seaway.

“Our agricultural and marine industries are thriving, and the port strives to grow alongside them and to promote growth in our region. Johnstown provides 1,600 farms with access to market and we have seen exports grow by more than 150 per cent since 2011.”

Port General Manager Robert Dalley added, “By replacing nine outdated grain-loading spouts that date back as early as the 1930’s with 4 self-supporting, modern spouts and by increasing storage capacity, this investment will deliver vital improvements. This is a good news story for the entire region and will greatly increase Canada’s ability to increase exports.”

The improvements include: