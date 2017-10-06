FBI Group acquires Consolidated Carriers

Vaughan, ON —The FBI Group announced an agreement to acquire Consolidated Carriers, a non-asset-based freight broker in Markham, Ontario. The transaction closed on Oct. 1, 2017. Consolidated Carriers employees, including owner Wayne McCord, will join The FBI Group and be located at its headquarters in Vaughan, Ontario.

“We’re excited to bring Wayne and his staff into the FBI family,” said John Elisio, senior partner, The FBI Group. “As a small freight broker, they’ve built a track record for personal attention, strong professional connections, and innovative approaches to moving freight by any mode, anywhere in the world. We’re looking forward to introducing their customers to our expanded portfolio of services.”

As part of the agreement, McCord will join The FBI Group in a sales capacity.

“The FBI Group understands how small freight brokers work,” McCord said. “This is a great opportunity for our staff and customers to benefit from the economies of scale at FBI while maintaining the relationships we’ve worked so hard to build over the years.”

Consolidated Carriers is The FBI Group’s third acquisition of a non-asset-based freight broker.

“We believe in the value that a small broker like Wayne and Consolidated Carriers can bring to our organization,” said Manny Speranza, senior partner, The FBI Group. “Their work ethic, attention to detail, and ability to solve problems are fundamentally important to our future growth as a business and the professional development of our people. It’s a perfect cultural fit for FBI and an ideal exit strategy for the owner of a successful brokerage.”