Fastfrate Group names new GM for BRS Transportation

Woodbridge, ON — Fastfrate Group of Companies announced the appointment of Jerry Thomas as general manager, BRS Transportation, a TL carrier. Thomas reports directly to Manny. Calandrino, president and CEO of Fastfrate Group and is based out of the company’s head office in Woodbridge, Ontario.

Thomas moved to Canada two decades ago and his first job here was with Canada Drayage, another Fastfrate Group company. Jerry went on to operational positions in air freight and distribution management before returning to BRS two years ago as recruiting manager, then operations manager and before his recent promotion, as director of operations for BRS.

Thomas resides in Bolton with his wife and three children. He received his Bachelor of Science from Mahatma Gandhi University in India. While part of the operations department at Atlantis Transportation, he received his P.Log designation. His most recent position before returning to the Fastfrate Group was as Regional Distribution Supervisor, Ontario for the large, multi-national company, Air Liquide. “This new position managing BRS, will be a great challenge for me and I ook forward to growing both our Canadian and U.S. truckload business,” said Thomas.

Calandrino stated: “I love it when we discover a candidate for promotion from within our ranks. I’ve known Jerry for a long time and I am confident from our weekly meetings to date, that he is on the right path for success, for our truckload operations. BRS sales will be handled through our existing sales team with both our intermodal and logistics divisions.”