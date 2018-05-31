Fastfrate Group appoints new President and CEO

Woodbridge, ON — Ron Tepper, Executive Chairman of Consolidated Fastfrate announced the appointment of Manny Calandrino to the role of president and CEO of the Fastfrate Group of Companies. The group includes Consolidated Fastfrate, Canada Drayage (CDI), Fastfrate Integrated Logistics and BRS Transportation.

Mr. Tepper says, “Manny has been with Fastfrate for 30 years and continues to be a passionate, and extremely hard working leader for our Group of Companies. His bountiful history with us and extensive industry knowledge made him the perfect candidate for this increased leadership role.”

Manny Calandrino comments, “When Ron’s company, Tepper Holdings, bought back all the shares of Fastfrate in the fall of 2017 we put a game plan in place. It hinged on my ability to put together an effective leadership team comprised of like-minded individuals who were on the front lines of our daily operations. Together we determined objectives, took ownership and got the job done.”

Ron Tepper adds, “Our leadership team was created with the mandate of heightened communications and sustainable growth through improved utilization of our engineering department, technology investment, further development of our specialized supply chain services and a more detailed understanding of costs and margin requirements through our expanded yield management department. Future plans see us taking greater advantage of the large value in our real estate portfolio and building on our solid core of senior operating managers throughout our 14 company operated branches that span Canada.”

Fastfrate’s seasoned Board of Directors is comprised of prominent industry leaders. Director Don McLauchlin made this declaration, “We believe the trucking and rail industries are poised for growth. Capacity is and will be, an issue going forward. Canadian companies with strong management, solid balance sheets, who have size and scale will prosper in this environment. Manny Calandrino has proven himself as an exceptional leader and team builder and we wish him our best as President and CEO of the Fastfrate Group of Companies.”