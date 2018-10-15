Fastfrate Group announces Fastfrate Linehaul, a dedicated truckload service

Woodbridge, ON — Fastfrate Group announced today they have fully merged the BRS Transportation operation into the Consolidated Fastfrate operation effective October 15th, 2018. They have re-allocated these BRS resources throughout the various Fastfrate divisions to maximize utility for current future growth.

Fastfrate Linehaul was directly established from the merger to provide shippers with a contract- based truckload offering. Equipment can be designed to their customers’ exact specifications and the Fastfrate Linehaul division will operate in both Canada and the USA. Fastfrate Linehaul is fully CTPAT ,PIP,FAST and ACE approved with full satellite tracking on all tractors and trailer and is ELD compliant.

President and CEO, Manny Calandrino explains, “We have just come off a banner year and the merger of BRS into our various operations has given us added and immediate capacity where it was needed most. Fastfrate Linehaul is not an ad hoc truckload service. It is a more strategic highway offering that will foster deeper, long term relationships in new areas, for the Fastfrate Group.