Fastfrate appoints two new vice-presidents

Calgary, AB and Vancouver, BC – Manny Calandrino, president and CEO, Fastfrate Group announced the creation of two new vice-president positions for Western Canada. Richard Rose was appointed VP Prairie Region and Tony Kelly was appointed VP BC Region.

Rose will be responsible for all Fastfrate activities in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as Thunder Bay, ON and Kelowna, BC. Kelly, based in Vancouver, will be responsible for the Vancouver and Vancouver Island terminal locations.

Rose came to Fastfrate as the Calgary terminal manager in the fall of 2016. Previous to that, he held management positions within the various courier divisions of TFI and other carriers.

“Calgary is the largest of our western facilities. Besides being a destination terminal for the balance of Canada, my mandate is to grow our intra-west activities within our Western Canada network,” stated Rose. “The shipment immediacy and technological support of the courier environment prepared me well for my new role at Fastfrate. Identifying best practices throughout the Western region, heightening intra-branch communication and preparing for the integration of a more robust technology structure is definitely in my wheelhouse. I look forward to the challenge.”

Rose is part of Fastfrate’s leadership team and reports directly to Calandrino who commented, “Giving autonomy to the Western Region through this new VP position was a critical part of our growth strategy. Like the rest of our leadership team, Richard has a hands-on management style and has already injected positive energy into achieving our goals in the West and for our company overall.”

Kelly has an extensive background in transportation, distribution and logistics that has taken him around the globe. Before coming to Fastfrate as Vancouver terminal manager, Tony was the Western Regional manager for XPO Logistics. His decades of transportation experience has been embellished through a host of specialized courses from Logistics to Canadian Customs.

“I love Vancouver and the new responsibilities Manny has entrusted me with. I feel my background has prepared me well for this opportunity and collectively our leadership team is geared up to make the upcoming months a time of positive change and growth for Fastfrate,” said Kelly.

Explaining Fastfrate’s move to regional VPs, Calandrino said, “Our new fiscal starts in October of this year and we are literally firing on all 12 cylinders as we approach 2019. Every aspect of our company has been examined and we are taking the actions necessary to not only grow our business but to do it with greater understanding and insight into our overall operation. The west operates differently than the rest of Canada. Our locations there are not only inbound terminals but also our third largest generator of outbound tonnage. Our two new VPs in the West can be more hands on in directing our future success there.”