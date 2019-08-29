Extending rail line to Quebec port to be studied

Baie-Comeau, QC — Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced a new investment of $7.4 million to determine the feasibility of extending the existing rail line at Dolbeau-Mistassini to the rail and marine terminal at Baie-Comeau.

This extension would give Canadian companies access to a deep sea port for exporting their goods to overseas markets, including agricultural and forestry products, fertilizers, as well as refined oil and chemical products. The initial phase of the project would serve an estimated 800 wagons per day, carrying bulk solid and liquid products, as well as general cargo.

Garneau also announced that Transport Canada and the Corporation de gestion du port de Baie-Comeau have reached a common understanding regarding the future costs associated with the operating of the Port of Baie-Comeau, an essential step in the negotiating process towards a future transfer agreement.

According to a statement from Transport Canada, it has been the government’s “goal to transfer local port assets administered by Transport Canada to new owners in order to foster the continued sustainability of these facilities and a development better adapted to regional realities. Canada’ ports contribute to economic prosperity and the creation of jobs in the communities and regions they serve. Transferring local ports makes it possible to more fully develop their potential based on the needs of current users, develop new activities and involve users and partners from the area in the management of these ports. “

“Our government understands the importance of the port for the economic development of the entire region,” said Garneau. “I am pleased that we have reached a common understanding towards a transfer of the port to the Corporation de gestion du port de Baie-Comeau. This is an important step. We share the same goal that the community benefits from a future transfer.”