New research finds employee productivity, cash flow, new products and services all impacted by COVID 19

Toronto, ON — Organizations large and small, in the public and private sectors, have expressed deep concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on their people, productivity and cashflow, according to the Association of Chartered Certified Accountant’s (ACCA) new global research among 10,000 respondents, including a panel of 226 finance professionals in Canada.

For Canadian respondents, they explain the most severe impacts include: employee productivity being negatively impacted at 52%, having to defer the launch of new products or services at 27% and cash flow problems at 23%.

While government stimulus packages have been introduced in many countries including Canada, most respondents — 44% — said it was too early to say how these would make a difference. Only 38% had managed to do a financial reforecast, and of those 11% said the expected negative impact on revenue growth would be 50% or more compared with the previous financial year.

Additionally, 22% of all respondents said they did not have a business continuity plan in place.

“Everyone is hurting, but particularly the smaller organizations,” said the report’s author Jamie Lyon. “For many of us, the ‘face of work’ has changed overnight. In the short term, leaders are facing a very difficult operating environment when it comes to employee productivity and engagement, alongside a number of compounding and wide-ranging challenges — stifled and stalled customer demand, supply chain disruption, people mobility issues, product and service delays or deferments, investment challenges and so on.”