Eight more companies pledge to not ship goods through the Arctic Ocean

The Ocean Conservancy announced that eight more companies agreed this week not to ship goods through the Arctic Ocean by signing the Arctic Corporate Shipping Pledge launched by in October 2019.

The new signatories include Ralph Lauren Corporation, Kuehne + Nagel, PUMA, International Direct Packaging, Allbirds, Aritzia, Hudson Shipping Lines and Bureo.

“These new signatories reflect a significant intention by consumer and logistics industries, including brands like Ralph Lauren Corporation, which operates more than 500 stores worldwide, and PUMA, which distributes products to more than 120 countries. Logistics giant Kuehne + Nagel alone shipped more than 4.7 million containers in 2018,” read a statement from Ocean Conservancy.

These companies join other previous signatories including Nike (co-founder of the pledge with Ocean Conservancy and the first signatory), Asos, Bestseller, Columbia, Gap Inc., H&M Group, Kering, Li & Fung, PVH Corp., and ocean carriers CMA CGM, Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd and Mediterranean Shipping Company.