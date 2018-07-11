EIA to be first airport in Canada to pursue CEIV pharma certification

Edmonton, AB — Edmonton International Airport (EIA) will become the first airport community in Canada to pursue a certification in pharmaceutical logistics with the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Because pharmaceutical products are often required urgently, they are frequently shipped by air. These products require a consistent and stable temperature in the supply chain, from the shipper to the end user. This is to ensure product integrity so that it remains safe for human consumption and in compliance with strict pharmaceutical regulations.

IATA’s s Center of Excellence of Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) provides a globally consistent, recognized and standardized certification for pharma shipments in air freight by: 1) Working alongside aviation industry stakeholders and regulators to help harmonize the entire air cargo supply chain, aligning processes and procedures to achieve pharmaceutical handling and transport excellence; 2) Establishing a common baseline from existing regulations and standards, thereby ensuring the certification meets international and national compliance to safeguard product integrity while addressing specific air cargo needs.

Achieving this certification will ensure our airport community meets the highest global standard for transporting pharmaceutical products by air. It is also a vital step in building the cargo connectivity of the Edmonton Metro Region to the rest of the world by providing the shippers with the confidence that our airport community can be a leader in handling and transporting temperature-sensitive products.

“Edmonton International Airport is excited to begin the CEIV Pharma Certification with IATA and our partners in air and ground freight,” said Tom Ruth, President and CEO of EIA. “With the emerging pharma and bio-pharma development and clustering we continue to see in our region, EIA and our key air cargo stakeholders are looking to continuously improve the quality of how pharma cargo is handled, while connecting our airport to the global pharmaceutical network.”

“IATA congratulates Edmonton International Airport on its important decision to pursue CEIV Pharma certification, and to be the first airport community in Canada to do so!” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President, Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security. “Pharmaceutical products not only enhance lives but can actually save them, so it is critical that all participants in the cold chain adhere to these global industry standards to ensure recognized pharma handling at every step of the process.”