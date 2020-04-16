Economy will be devastated by COVID 19: StatsCan

Ottawa, ON — Economic disruptions have been both deep and widespread in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic started and various sources are warning of steep declines in GDP and economic output.

The Conference Board of predicts that Canadian real GDP will drop by 25 per cent in the second quarter, while Statistics Canada says a flash estimate for GDP indicates a decline of approximately 9 per cent in March. This will be the steepest quarterly decline in economic output on record, based on modern statistics that date back to 1961.

“Physical distancing requirements as well as the closure of non-essential businesses have brought a large portion of the economy to a standstill,” says Alicia Macdonald, associate director, Economic Forecasting, at The Conference Board of Canada. “As a result, every province has fallen into recession. Our forecast expects that the downturn will be short-lived and growth will resume in the second half of the year, assuming businesses slowly reopen over the spring and summer.”

According to Statistics Canada, among the hardest hit by social distancing measures and government restrictions have been the travel- and tourism-related industries, such as personal transportation, restaurants and accommodation. Major declines have also occurred in personal services, retailing (other than food), entertainment and sporting events, and movie exhibition. “Working from home and distance learning have been growing trends across society, however, due to the suddenness and breadth of the shutdowns of government and education facilities, the volume of output in these sectors, based on actual hours worked, is calculated to decline dramatically,” reported Statistics Canada.

Not all sectors of the economy declined in March. Activity in the health sector, food distribution and online retailing and streaming have been growing. ‘Despite the collapse in oil prices and the pullback in the sector’s investment activities, early indications seem to show that the volume of oil and gas extraction and pipeline transportation had not yet been substantially impacted in March as storage facilities were still being filled.”

The Conference Board of Canada’s forecast says the collapse in oil prices is amplifying the economic hardship in the energy-producing provinces. Their forecast for 2020 calls for a steep decline in economic growth in every province. With GDP contracting in the first half of the year, the Canadian economy is on track to decline by 4.3 per cent in 2020.

Key findings from the report show: the Canadian economy will contract 4.3% in 2020; Newfoundland will enter recession this year, thanks in part to declining oil prices; P.E.I.’s economy will contract 3% as tourism dwindles; New Brunswick will see a 3.3% contraction, while Nova Scotia will pull back 3.6%; Quebec will see GDP contract 3.8% this year, but should bounce back next year gaining 5.8% thanks to income support programs; and Ontario’s GDP will fall 3.2% this year, marking one of the smallest declines of all provinces, as the province’s workforce includes many professional services workers who can effectively work from home.