Economy, freight trends insights on offer at STS

Mississauga, ON – Amid fears of a looming recession, experts will offer insights on the current state of the Canadian and U.S. economies at the latest edition of the Surface Transportation Summit, which will be held in Mississauga, Ont., on Oct. 16.

The main speakers include Josh Nye, senior economist at the Royal Bank of Canada, who will kick off the summit by sharing his insights on where the two economies are heading.

Other panelists will provide their outlook on the state of the freight transportation industry in the U.S. and Canada.

Discussions will also be held on a number of other topics. They include:

transportation executives’ perspective on the major trends driving the industry;

shipper-carrier roundtable on the most important issues facing the Canadian transportation industry. The panel will include three shippers and three carriers/logistics service providers;

workplace safety issues including best practices in safety and cannabis;

shipper-carrier collaboration. This track will provide shippers with an overview of the best areas for efficiency improvement in their operations; and

best practices in driver recruitment.

Innovation, transformation and marketing expert Max Valiquette will deliver the keynote address on innovation and disruption.

The summit closes with a networking reception.

The premier event in the Canadian surface transportation industry, the summit attracts hundreds of executives, owners, government officials, consultants and other stakeholders.

It is produced by Newcom Media in collaboration with Dan Goodwill and Associates.

“Canada’s leading freight conference will try to make sense of the roller coaster that Canadian shippers and carriers have experienced over the past couple of years,” Dan Goodwill, president, of Dan Goodwill and Associates wrote in a blog post.