eBay to partner with third-party logistics on fulfillment service

San Jose, CA — eBay is introducing Managed Delivery, a cost-effective fulfillment service to launch next year, beginning in the U.S., which will see its end-to-end fulfillment service run through third-party logistics providers.

Managed Delivery will provide sellers the ability to store, pack and ship their products through expert logistics partners managed by eBay. The new service allows sellers to store inventory closer to buyers in strategically located warehouses across the country, resulting in faster delivery time and lower shipping costs.

eBay will power the Managed Delivery experience through a global technology platform and third-party partners will run the operations, creating a seamless end-to-end fulfillment process for sellers that will allow them to manage their inventory through Seller Hub and other industry-standard solutions. The new service will give sellers the ability to offer the free shipping buyers want with a more reliable and faster delivery promise — and hence drive their sales on eBay.

“A common request we hear from our high-velocity sellers is to help make delivery of high-volume items easy and fast,” said Devin Wenig, eBay President and CEO. “Managed Delivery will be a competitively-priced logistics solution for businesses selling high-volume goods in popular categories like electronics, home and garden, and fashion. The implementation of this service will dramatically lessen the shipping burden on sellers, while improving the shopping experience and making unboxing fun for buyers.”

The service will be available for fulfilling orders placed on eBay and other online platforms.

“eBay’s fulfillment pilot has made it easier and faster to get our products in the hands of customers,” said David DiBartolomeo of Select Tech, who has been enrolled in an eBay fulfillment pilot in the U.S. “Today, shoppers are looking for fast and free delivery and this new service has allowed us to increase customer satisfaction while simplifying our business and saving money at the same time.”