Early Bird deadline for Canada Logistics Conference 2017

Toronto, Ontario – Canada Logistics Conference 2017 will take place in Montreal on October 25-27, but the Early Bird deadline is August 9th. CITT encourages all interested in attending to register now to secure the best possible rate at www.citt.ca/conference.

“This year, Canada Logistics Conference has more learning sessions that ever before, and we’ve seen very strong interest from the many delegates who’ve registered already” said Catherine Viglas, CITT President & CEO. “There’s a great program of learning, including timely sessions such as Digital Disruption & Tech Innovation: The Future of Supply Chain, International Trade Agreements, and Leading & Coaching Multigenerational Teams, along with case studies and up-to-the-minute industry updates.”

Canada Logistics Conference 2017 features a total of 10 learning sessions, as well as dedicated networking events and breaks including an Opening Reception and Awards Dinner to conclude the conference.

Learn more and register at www.citt.ca/conference or click an individual session to get details:

Those interested in learning more about Canada Logistics Conference 2017 learning sessions or sponsorship opportunities should visit www.citt.ca/conference or contact Jennifer Traer at JTraer@citt.ca.

About CITT

CITT is industry’s most valued and respected source of complete, career-long learning and career-path development open for everyone who buys, sells or manages the flow of goods and product, or is impacted by supply chain logistics. CITT provides:

designation) – www.citt.ca/cclp Logistics and business management courses – www.citt.ca/courses

Industry’s top-rated annual Canada Logistics Conference – www.citt.ca/conference

SCL Webinar Series – www.citt.ca/webinars

Professional SCL Talent Pool —www.citt.ca/talentpool

CITT learning and professional development offerings are all affordable, accessible online and have the best ROI in the business. Visit the CITT website at www.citt.ca for more information.