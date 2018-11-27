DSV Canada breaks ground on new facility in Milton

Milton, ON — The location of DSV Canada’s new head office was marked by the Milton ground-breaking ceremony on 22 November. DSV Managing Directors, Rob Chanona, Martin Roos and Kyle Birchard welcomed Milton Mayor, Gordon Krantz, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Milton Bill Mann, and Manager of Economic Development for Halton, Region Christine Carrington along with Leeswood Construction to celebrate the occasion.

The 1.1 million square foot complex will house a multi-client warehouse with state-of-the-art logistics capabilities and an attached 3-floor, 35,000 square foot administrative office. The new DSV Canada head office will be located on Fifth Line, just north of Derry Road in Milton.

“Today’s ground-breaking signifies a momentous milestone for DSV. The largest facility of its kind in the DSV network worldwide (across over 80 countries), the new facility in Milton showcases our commitment to our customers and the future of DSV in Canada. Together, we have limitless potential and opportunity for growth, partnership, and innovation”, says Martin Roos, Managing Director.

DSV Canada will consolidate its Air & Sea, Road and Solutions divisions under one roof. Rob Chanona, Managing Director of Solutions notes “providing a one-source solution for businesses to develop and grow their supply chain management has been key to our success at every stage. DSV Milton will enable us to achieve even further innovation and collaboration.”

Expected to open in Fall 2019 with over 800 employees, Milton provides a home base with a vast infrastructure of support, services, and a reputation for innovation, diversity, and growth. Mayor Gordon Krantz, now in his 13th term, emphasized “Milton is a Place of Possibility. We welcome DSV and all it has to offer, as our community continues to grow and prosper from new business.”

Construction to get the site ready began back in May 2018, with Leeswood Construction managing the project and build. “DSV had a clear vision from the start, and Leeswood is proud to be the contractor of choice for DSV’s industry leading facility. On behalf of the Leeswood Team, we look forward to delivering this monumental project to an award-winning Global Transport and Logistics leader”, noted Pat Spanjers, Partner at Leeswood Construction.