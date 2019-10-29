Drone Delivery Canada to establish delivery hub at EIA

Toronto, ON — Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) is pleased to announce that with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada, it has entered into a commercial agreement with the Edmonton Regional Airports Authority (ERAA), operating Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and Villeneuve Airport, for the purpose of establishing the world’s first airport drone delivery hub, at Edmonton International Airport using DDC’s proprietary drone delivery platform.

DDC and ERAA will build out flight routes from EIA using DDC’s DroneSpot takeoff and landing zones utilizing DDC’s drone flight infrastructure. Leveraging ERAA’s expertise in airport operations, DDC and ERAA will implement, promote and market DDC’s drone delivery services in this controlled airspace to a multitude of new and existing customers. All operations will be conducted in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations and shall be subject to DDC obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

“With ERAA, we will develop a drone logistics network centered at this world-class airport as a hub for numerous drone routes for our customers. We will continue to work with ERAA and Transport Canada to define particular routes, and with ERAA and Air Canada to negotiate revenue metrics and other commercial terms, to be announced in future press releases. Given the potential size and scope of this disruptive offering, revenue outlook could be significant while concurrently bringing tremendous logistical benefits to the region”, said Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC. “To all our stakeholders, I am pleased to report that we will be working closely with EIA to further our current expertise in operating at a major airport in controlled airspace to monetize similar opportunities globally.”

The initial term of the agreement is five years with additional successive one-year terms to follow unless the Agreement is formally terminated.

“EIA is proud to partner with industry leader DDC to establish Canada’s first airport drone delivery site and drastically modernize cargo logistics and supply chain solutions. Together with our long-standing partnership with Air Canada, we look forward to expanding DDC’s network of customers at EIA’s Airport City, the Edmonton Metropolitan Region, and other strategic partners. DDC’s DroneSpot at EIA elevates intermodal connectivity to support the growing E-Commerce, Pharmaceuticals, Courier and Oil & Gas sectors. Thanks to our partners like NAV Canada and Transport Canada, our airport is leading in embracing innovation,” said Myron Keehn, EIA VP of Air Service and Commercial Development.