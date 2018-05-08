Dragon to take the stage at TTC Ladies’ Lunch

Toronto, ON – Tech titan Michele Romanow — one of the leading Canadian entrepreneurs featured on CBC’s Dragons’ Den — will be the keynote speaker at the Toronto Transportation Club’s 6th annual Ladies’ Lunch.

The 350 seats available for the event celebrating women in transportation are always quick to sell out, and the high-profile speaker ensures another large crowd on June 12.

Romanow is an engineer and serial entrepreneur who started three companies before her 28th birthday. She was the co-founder of Buytopia.ca, Snap by Groupon, and most recently the Clearbanc online financial service. Ranked in WXN’s “100 Most Powerful in Canada” and listed as the only Canadian on Forbes magazine’s “Millennial on a Mission” list, Romanow has been behind digital solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, including P&G, Netflix, Starbucks, and Cirque du Soleil.

“We’re thrilled to have Michelle as our keynote speaker because of her positive energy and the strength she has demonstrated throughout her career and life,” says Motive Media’s Kathy Cartan, the Toronto Transportation Club’s committee chair for the event. “I know that her message will resonate with the audience as we encourage women in the transportation industry to own their strengths!”

The Toronto Transportation Club’s annual Ladies’ Lunch was established to provide a networking opportunity for women, where they can build alliances and connect with other like-minded business professionals. Above all, it promotes transportation as a career choice for women.

The Toronto Transportation Club was founded in 1913 and is the largest Transportation Club of North America. All funds raised benefit the Toronto Transportation Club Scholarship Fund.

The 6th Annual Ladies Lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palais Royal Ballroom and Lakeside Patio on Lake Shore Boulevard West in Toronto.

To purchase tickets, visit torontotransportationclub.com