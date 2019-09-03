DPDHL puts 10,000th StreetScooter in service

Cologne, Germany — Deutsche Post DHL Group announced there are now 10,000 climate-protecting StreetScooters now in service, a milestone on the way to the company’s “green zero” goal.

Andreas Pinkwart, the Economics Minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Tobias Meyer, the Board of Management member who oversees Post & Parcel Germany, presented the 10,000th StreetScooter that will be used in DHL’s parcel-delivery operations at an event in Cologne. With 10,000 electric vehicles made by the Deutsche Post subsidiary StreetScooter that have covered more than 100 million kilometers since their introduction, the Group is facilitating climate friendly, low-noise mail and parcel delivery in Germany and is saving approximately 36,000 tonnes of CO 2 a year. The emission-free e-fleet is complemented by 12,000 e-bikes and e-trikes. Deutsche Post DHL Group has also installed about 13,500 charging stations at its depots and delivery bases. By comparison: Germany currently has merely 20,650 public and semi-public charging points across the country, according to the Bundesverbandes der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft (BDEW – the German association of energy and water industries). As a result, Deutsche Post is the largest private operator of a charging network in the country.

“The StreetScooter is a unique success story for electro-mobility in North Rhine-Westphalia,” said Pinnkwart. “The e-vehicle ‘made in NRW’ has found a home in the marketplace and is the result of a close working relationship between entrepreneurial researchers and an major innovative company that is determined to make its logistics operations more climate friendly. This example impressively demonstrates the deep level of entrepreneurial creativity found in the state.”

“The StreetScooters also enable us to create more occupational health and safety among our employees,” Tobias Meyer said. “The vehicle has a number of features that promote the acceptance of the vehicle by colleagues, including a design that enables employees to more easily climb into and out of the truck during the many delivery stops it makes and the high loading sill that helps protect employees’ backs. This is an obvious benefit of our decision to incorporate delivery employees into the design process.”

The e-mobility offensive is part of the company’s GoGreen environmental protection program. As part of this program, Deutsche Post DHL Group plans to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. One of the four sub-goals set by this program is to improve the quality of life of local residents by 2025 by offering clean transport solutions. As part of this effort, the Group plans to transfer up to 70% of its own collections and deliveries to clean solutions like bicycles or electric vehicles.