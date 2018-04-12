Doug Tingley named president of Day & Ross Freight

Hartland, NB — Day & Ross Inc. announced that Doug Tingley, vice-president of operations, has been promoted to president of Day & Ross Freight.

Doug joined Day & Ross in 2013 and, during his time with the company, he and his team have successfully executed the company’s core strategy of delivering a leading service product, while simultaneously improving productivity within key areas of the cost structure. Doug will continue to represent Day & Ross on the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association Board where he serves as vice-chair.

Prior to joining Day & Ross, Doug had been with McCain Foods Limited for over fifteen years in various leadership roles. As vice president, supply chain for McCain Foods (Canada), Doug led the production planning, customer service, logistics, distribution, purchasing, and agronomy departments. In this role Doug was very familiar with transportation, and the critical role it plays in supply chains. As vice president of global procurement, he was tasked with creating a Centre Led Global Function supporting the company’s Sustainable Cost Advantage strategy, implementing global category management—of which transportation was one—and establishing a Global Procurement Council.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead Canada’s largest Less-than-Truckload (LTL) carrier and I take the trust that the senior leadership of Day & Ross Inc. and my team place in me very seriously”, said Tingley. “We have collectively done some very good things to move the business forward over the last few years and I am committed to continuing to build on that foundation. My focus is shifting towards setting the strategic direction of the company and ensuring our future is one of sustainable growth that will support all of our stakeholders for many years to come,” continued Tingley.

Commenting on Doug’s appointment, Bill Doherty, president and CEO of Day & Ross Inc. said “With Doug’s appointment, I am confident that Day & Ross Freight has the right leader to continue to drive growth for the company. His significant experience in supply chain and operations, complemented by his strategic thinking and customer advocacy will continue to position Day & Ross Freight as the carrier of choice for North American shippers.”

Doug has an MBA from Queen’s University and a B.A. from Saint Francis Xavier University. He continues to be based in Hartland, New Brunswick, and will report to Bill Doherty, President and CEO, Day & Ross Inc.