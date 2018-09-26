Digital technology holds huge possibilities for maritime logistics

Paris, France — Information sharing presents a huge potential to the maritime logistics sector, says a new report by the International Transport Forum.

To improve logistics processes, the maritime sector is already harnessing data via digital technologies for greater insights into the logistics chain.

New technologies will further transform logistics processes. Numerous digital logistics applications exist for digital innovations – from sophisticated sensors that collect data or advanced tools for data analytics to advanced concepts such as the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain (distributed ledgers) or artificial intelligence.

Data-enabled innovation in the logistics sector also faces challenges, the report warns: Relying more and more on digitalisation and system integration can expose the entire logistics chain to cyber security risks. Also, many emerging data networks are proprietary systems – raising the possibility of future data oligopolies dominated by a small number of private supply chain integrators.

The report thus recommends public authorities to:

Support the emergence of open standards in maritime logistics.

Ensure interoperability between public and private systems for the exchange of logistics information.

Support ports in creating co-ordination platforms and Single Windows.

Ensure that digitalisation in the maritime logistics chain occurs in a competitive environment.

Closely monitor cyber security vulnerabilities in maritime logistics.

Free download of the report “Information Sharing for Efficient Maritime Logistics”