Digital freight forwarder Flexport opens BC office

Vancouver, BC — San Francisco-based freight forwarder Flexport has opened its first Canadian office in Vancouver.

Canada is the United States’ second largest trading partner with $617.2 billion in two-way goods trade during 2018. Flexport’s new office facilitates the flow of goods through Vancouver, Canada’s largest port, and into the rest of Canada.

“Canada is a leading importer for eastbound transpacific trade, and this is an important next step in our mission to make global trade easy for everyone,” said Anders Schulze, Vice President and General Manager – North West for Flexport.

“Vancouver’s rich logistics history combined with its strong talent make it the ideal location for our first Canada office,” he added.

The new office places Flexport in the heart of a port city vital to North American trade, especially on the Transpacific Eastbound (TPEB) lane, where Flexport achieved the rank of 7th largest freight forwarder earlier this year.

According to Flexport, the primary initiatives for the team in Vancouver include increased customer service that builds upon relationships with Flexport’s established Canadian clients and welcoming new business to Canada’s vibrant import and export market.

Through Flexport’s digital platform, clients wishing to ship to Canada can schedule and confirm pickups and deliveries, perform real-time shipment tracking at the SKU level, determine landed cost per unit, and quickly reconcile quotes and invoices—whether forwarding goods to Canada’s remote or developing hubs.