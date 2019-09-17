DHL takes delivery of Volvo trucks in UK

Warwick, UK — DHL Supply Chain marked a new strategic partnership with Volvo Trucks by taking delivery of the first of 700 new Volvo vehicles, including 550 FH tractor units.

As part of a £90million investment in its UK fleet announced last month, the new vehicles meet the latest Euro-6 Step D fuel efficiency regulation, as set by EU legislation, while offering comprehensive driver fuel efficiency aid packages and the latest Volvo I-See predictive cruise control that utilises map-based technology.

Following an initial tender, Volvo was chosen for the quality of its products, as well as a commitment to deliver comprehensive benefits throughout the life of the fleet, including dedicated account management, driver support and regular vehicle reviews to ensure maximum fuel efficiency continues to be delivered.

“Today marks the next step in our commitment to reduce all logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050,” said José Nava, CEO DHL Supply Chain UKI. “Despite uncertain economic conditions, customer demand remains strong so we are continuing to invest in our business and our people. Our partnership with Volvo will deliver significant added value to both our customers and our drivers with the new vehicles improving our operational efficiency and reducing our carbon emissions as we support the development of our customers’ supply chains.”

Robert Grozdanovski, Managing Director, Volvo Trucks UK and Ireland added: “Volvo Trucks are truly delighted to be the chosen supplier for DHL Supply Chain’s order of 700 new vehicles. The order strengthens further our existing, effective strategic working partnership with DHL Supply Chain and is complemented by industry-leading levels of customer support from our dedicated key account management staff. Volvo’s latest Euro 6 Step D fuel-efficient engines, combined with I-See and a driver support package will help maximise the new trucks’ fuel consumption and efficiency levels, thus contributing towards the sustainable future planned by DHL Supply Chain.”