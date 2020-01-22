DHL Supply Chain to manage freight for yacht manufacturer

Düsseldorf, Germany — DHL Supply Chain has signed a new five-year contract to provide logistics services to Sunseeker International Limited, the Poole-based luxury yacht manufacturer, at a ceremony at the Düsseldorf Boat show.

Working in close partnership, DHL will manage all in-bound freight movements, as well as goods receiving, stores, kitting, shipyard material movements and the line-feed of production parts. In addition, DHL will implement a program of transformational improvements and accelerated digitalization to support the company’s future growth plans.

Under the transformation programme, around 80 Sunseeker colleagues will transfer to DHL under TUPE regulations, as the logistics leader helps Sunseeker adapt its operations to achieve manufacturing excellence for its next generation of motor yachts.

Michael Straughan, Chief Operating Officer, Sunseeker International Ltd said: “We are pleased to have appointed DHL as our logistics partner. We have been looking to move our logistics operation to even greater levels of performance and DHL were the natural choice help us achieve this. It is great news for Sunseeker to have the world’s leading logistics company as part of our operation here in Dorset.”

Mike Bristow, MD – Manufacturing Logistics, DHL Supply Chain UK & Ireland, added: “We’re delighted to be supporting Sunseeker as it embarks on the next stage in its exciting journey. We also look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the DHL family and delivering an outstanding customer experience in the years ahead.”