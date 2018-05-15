DHL Supply Chain introduces end-to-end supply chain visibility platform

Bonn, Germay — DHL Supply Chain announced the availability of its latest customer technology platform, MySupplyChain. The secure and easy-to-use platform integrates data from DHL Supply Chain applications, providing customers with complete supply chain visibility, accessible online anytime, anywhere, through a single login. MySupplyChain will be available to applicable customers in North America in June, with further regional rollouts to follow.

Through one comprehensive and customizable platform, MySupplyChain allows customers to access track-and-trace data, inventory, operational performance and reporting, business analytics, customer service and more from any desktop or mobile device. MySupplyChain users gain end-to-end visibility of global supply chain operations – from shipments entering the warehouse to final delivery – all in near real time. With this complete view of network-wide inventory positions and warehouse-level order statuses, customers can leverage up-to-date data to identify insights that drive continuous improvement and competitive advantage.

“Through MySupplyChain, DHL Supply Chain is helping customers successfully manage the complexity and maximize the efficiency of supply chain operations,” said Sally Miller, CIO, DHL Supply Chain, North America. “Users will no longer have to access and interpret disparate systems to navigate their supply chain demands and analytics. Rather, this platform provides the whole picture, enabling customers to be agile and flexible.”

The new globally standardized platform is a key component of DHL Supply Chain’s digitalization strategy, enabling customers with end-to-end supply chain visibility. Piloting of MySupplyChain began in early 2018, and the new platform is currently serving nearly 500 users across more than 30 customer accounts. DHL Supply Chain plans to continuously evolve MySupplyChain, including further technology integrations, customer personalization capabilities and more.