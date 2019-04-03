DHL Supply Chain constructing new $100M distribution park in South Carolina

Westerville, OH — DHL Supply Chain announced plans to construct a distribution and warehouse park in Dorchester County, SC, that will open in phases. The company’s $100 million investment is projected to create approximately 450 new jobs.

The company has purchased 125 acres, now called DHL Commerce Park, to construct three new buildings, totaling 1.7 million square feet. The first new facility is expected to be completed in Q1 2020.

“We have seen significant growth in this area of the country and customers are even asking us to evaluate opportunities in South Carolina specifically,” said Steve Hess, Vice President, Real Estate Development, DHL Supply Chain. “With that in mind, we got ahead of the curve to offer premier facilities in one of the hottest emerging markets in the country.”

DHL Real Estate Solutions (RES) is a standalone product of DHL and the logistics industry’s largest developer of property solutions. The integrated approach provides customers a single point of contact ensuring that building design, racking and building systems are all coordinated at the onset of the design process, resulting in smoother transitions when operations commence. RES is a global developer, providing both customers and non-supply chain customers with their individually tailored real estate solutions.

“South Carolina Ports Authority is seeing significant distribution center and warehousing activity in our region, driven by port users who rely on our marine and inland facilities to handle growing import volumes bound for consumers across the Southeast,” said Jim Newsome, SCPA president and CEO. “DHL Supply Chain will play an important role in supporting the logistics needs of multiple port-related business segments, and we look forward to the opening of their new facility.”

“With a favorable geographic location and robust port and infrastructure assets, South Carolina offers unparalleled global connectivity,” said Bobby Hitt, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce. “This $100 million investment by DHL Supply Chain is a testament to our unique ability to move products around the world, and I congratulate this great company on this tremendous announcement.”