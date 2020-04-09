DHL responds to COVID-19 by sending disaster relief team to Costa Rica

San Jose, Costa Rica – Deutsche Post DHL Group announced it has activated its Disaster Response Team (DRT) to provide logistics support for COVID-19 response efforts in cooperation with the Costa Rica National Emergency Commission (CNE). DHL’s DRT is comprised of specially-trained employee volunteers from DHL Global Forwarding and DHL Express located in Costa Rica. The DRT efforts began on April 1st and will continue through mid-April.

“During the next two months, the Costa Rican government will centralize the logistics, warehousing, distribution and procurement of supplies for at least 20 governmental entities that serve as the frontline agencies to combat COVID-19. This warehouse will store personal protection equipment, sanitation and cleaning supplies, medical and emergency equipment, food and water and water tanks” said Sigifredo Perez Chief of Operation, Costa Rica National Emergency Commission (CNE).

“Public-private partnership with industry experts is critical in times of emergency response. We are pleased that DHL is supporting us in this lifesaving effort for our citizens,” said Alexander Solís Delgado, president of Costa Rica National Emergency Commission (CNE).

DHL’s DRT will consult with CNE and assist with setting up the central supply warehouse. DHL Global Forwarding volunteers will consult on occupational health and safety issues, review necessary equipment and resources, consult on security matters, and manage donation inventories and purchases of cleaning supplies, hygiene, personal protective equipment and consumer goods. DHL Express volunteers will provide guidance and training for CNE personnel and volunteers who will be operating the warehouse moving forward. The effort falls under a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by DHL and CNE on November 2009. Under the MOU, DHL will collaborate on emergency preparedness and disaster response efforts with CNE upon request.

“Our company purpose is to connect people and improve lives,” said Gilberto Castro, Americas DRT Coordinator, Deutsche Post DHL Group. “Our DRT volunteers support our company purpose. They are highly-trained employee volunteers who provide logistics expertise to help coordinate humanitarian logistics during emergency response situations.”