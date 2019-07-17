DHL partners with Tetra Pak for digital twin warehouse in Asia

Bonn, Germany and Singapore — DHL Supply Chain, announced it has successfully implemented an integrated supply chain solution for Tetra Pak’s warehouse in Singapore, one of its largest globally. This is the first smart warehouse for DHL in Asia Pacific to deploy the digital twin technology, which involves using digital models to better understand and manage physical assets.

“Tetra Pak is the world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company serving the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries, and we are proud to play a part in their vision to make food safe and available everywhere,” said Jerome Gillet, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines. “By jointly implementing a digital solution to support Tetra Pak’s warehousing and transport operations, this collaboration is a great example for smart warehouses of the future to deliver agile, cost effective and scalable supply chain operations.”

Combining the Internet of Things (IoT) technology with data analytics, DHL Supply Chain created a smart warehouse solution (video) for Tetra Pak by bridging its physical warehouse with a unique virtual representation that monitors and simulates both the physical state and behavior of the warehouse assets in real time. With this digital twin solution, Tetra Pak is able to maintain 24/7 coordination of its operations to resolve issues as they occur, particularly those that involve safety and productivity.

Warehouse supervisors can use real-time operational data to make informed decisions to reduce congestion, improve resource planning and allocate workload. Using IoT and proximity sensors on Materials Handling Equipment (MHE), spatial awareness is enhanced, thus reducing potential collision risks. Controlled areas with restricted access are also monitored with management alerts.

A DHL control tower monitors the flow of inbound and outbound goods to maintain time efficiency, ensuring goods are correctly shelved within 30 minutes of receipt, and delivery-bound goods are ready for shipment within 95 minutes.

To reduce operational risks and improve safety, DHL Supply Chain has implemented a container storage management solution that minimizes the need for employees to handle heavy containers. All employees are also trained to work within newly introduced safety measures.

“Innovation has always been at the heart of what we do at Tetra Pak. To keep the cogs of our operations turning seamlessly, it is vital that we have complementary warehousing and supply chain solutions that can meet the high demands of our customers. We are pleased with the successful implementation of this smart warehouse, and look forward to partnering DHL Supply Chain to further enhance our productivity and maintain our high safety standards in our supply chain operations,” said Devraj Kumar, Director, Integrated Logistics, South Asia, East Asia & Oceania, Tetra Pak.

DHL Supply Chain has a proven track record in Singapore of leveraging knowledge and expertise gained through its international operations to meet customer requirements locally, which has allowed it to expand and strengthen its business in the country. The company offers third party logistics (3PL) solutions, allowing customers to fully outsource their logistics management and operations. Solutions include warehouse management, domestic transportation, service parts logistics, packaging design and recycling, all delivered through state-of-the-art IT solutions and project management techniques.