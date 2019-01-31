DHL to manage transportation services for Canadian rocker Bryan Adams’ upcoming world tour

Bonn, Germany — Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams will be partnering with the ultimate “roadies” for his “Shine A Light” world tour in 2019. As the Official Logistics Partner, DHL will be managing transportation services for Adams and the band across some 20 plus countries in 2019. The global logistics leader will be commemorating its own debut on the business stage in 1969 by travelling the globe from the UK to Australia and beyond with the superstar, whose prolific career includes megahits like “Summer of ‘69” and “Run to You.” Adams will be promoting his fourteenth studio album, “Shine A Light,” to be released on March 1.

DHL and Bryan Adams are a natural fit for the partnership, as both share a strong passion for sustainability: Adams through environmental protection projects with the Bryan Adams Foundation and Deutsche Post DHL Group through its GoGreen environmental and climate protection program. In line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s “Mission 2050: Zero Emissions,” DHL has agreed to plant one tree for every ticket sold. “Partnering with DHL has got a great environmental message, I hope this message becomes the standard of all partnerships such as this, as we humans need to take care of the planet as much as we can,” said Adams.

“As the world’s most international logistics company we are delighted to support Bryan and the band with the ‘Shine A Light’ world tour, helping them deliver a great concert experience to their fans all over the world,” explains Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group. “DHL will be looking back on our own proud history since our founding in ‘69. 50 years of DHL stand for 50 years of cutting-edge innovation and the passion of our 520,000 logistics specialists. Together, we aim to connect people and improve lives. Our commitment to plant trees with Bryan is one way of delivering on that purpose.”