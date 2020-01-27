DHL launches podcast focusing on sustainability

Bonn, Germany – “Living Logistics” is the name of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s new podcast series, which premiered on January 24, the International Day of Education. Starting with five episodes, the first series centers on topics anchored in the Group’s DNA – corporate responsibility, sustainability and employee volunteering across the company – and is produced and presented entirely by Group employees. The first episode focuses on employee volunteer work in the fields of disaster relief, education and social integration. Subsequent episodes will cover topics such as sustainable transport networks, alternative drive technologies and biodiversity.

“With ‘Living Logistics’ we want to use the popular podcast medium to tell moving and surprising stories about people from all around the world,” says Monika Schaller, executive VP of communications, sustainability & brand at Deutsche Post DHL Group. “Our mission as the world’s leading logistics company is to connect people and improve their lives in order to generate long-term added value for the economy and society. This is something we want to convey through the ‘Living Logistics’ series. Of course we also want to raise awareness for Deutsche Post DHL Group as an attractive place to work.” The podcast is a complete in-house production, developed, reported and presented by a dedicated team in Bonn within the Group’s Communications, Sustainability & Brand department.

The podcast’s pilot episode – entitled “Forklifts. Typhoons. Lemurs.” – features company employees who volunteer outside their regular working hours to help make the world a better place. It addresses such questions as: How do young people in Madagascar gain a foothold in the world of work? And how do people, who have fled their homes, create new lives and opportunities in a new country? The team also meets up with two Deutsche Post DHL Group employees who volunteer their logistics expertise to help manage the flow of critical relief supplies after natural disasters. In this context, the team talks to employees who offer forklift driver training courses for refugees and provide humanitarian logistics assistance in disaster areas.

The Living Logistics podcast kicks off with five episodes available in both German and English. The podcast can be accessed via all major portals such as Spotify and Apple Podcasts, as well as at dpdhl.com/podcast. The first installment will be followed by four more episodes entitled “Rotterdam, green and growing”, “Sunshine in your tank”, “Green at heart” and “Bees taking off in Brussels”.