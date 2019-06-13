DHL invests $150M in US pharma network

Westerville, OH — DHL Supply Chain is expanding its pharmaceutical and medical device distribution network by 40 percent this year with an investment of $150 million. With the ultimate goal of bringing critical healthcare products closer to trade partners and patients, DHL Supply Chain plans for nine new sites by the end of 2019. The investment includes costs to invest in new buildings and technology, as well as the fit-out and start-up of new or expanded operations.

The expansion brings the total number of sites dedicated to compliant pharmaceutical and medical device distribution to 30. The business is expanding with new market investments in Indianapolis, Ind., and Raleigh, N.C.; multiple new facilities in key campus markets such as Memphis, Tenn., and South Central, Pa., and with new sites in California and Virginia.

“This expansion allows DHL Supply Chain to continue to deepen the connections between our customers and the patients they serve,” said Scott Cubbler, President of Life Sciences & Healthcare at DHL Supply Chain. “This most recent expansion also helps us leverage differentiated routes to market, driving even greater efficiency and productivity across the supply chain for our customers. With this expansion, DHL Supply Chain will have a total of 30 sites designed to support pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies.”

These sites, strategically located within the United States, are fully licensed with temperature controlled space that supports pharmaceutical storage requirements. The sites also allow for packaging and managed transportation for integrated solutions.

As the leading logistics provider for the life sciences and healthcare industry, DHL provides forward-thinking, intelligent healthcare logistics through a holistic range of patient-centric solutions. More than 9,000 specialists work across DHL’s dedicated global network so that pharmaceutical, medical devices, clinical trials and research organizations, wholesalers and distributors, as well as hospitals and healthcare providers are connected across the value chain and through digitalization, from clinical trials to point of care, and every step in between.