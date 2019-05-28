DHL Global Forwarding offers new online service

Bonn, Germany — DHL Global Forwarding launched myDHLi Quote & Book, a new convenient online service for comparing quotations and making instant bookings, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for air and ocean freight and even for door-to-door shipments. The service guides customers through the quotation journey and enables them to directly compare available options, including DHL Ocean Connect LCL (less-than-container-load) as well as two speeds of air freight, DHL Air Connect and DHL Air Economy. Users can also book transport insurance for the shipment in just a few clicks. The service is now available at https://quote.mydhli.com in more than 60 countries.

“With this new service, we continue our digital transformation with the clear aspiration to become the leading global logistics provider,” states Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. “During the development of myDHLi Quote & Book, we listened to our customers’ needs and improved upon our prior online tool. We added new features, increased coverage and implemented a highly intuitive user interface to achieve a simple and effective customer experience.”

The easy-to-navigate tool allows instant access to air and ocean freight quotes with a minimum of information required. Transparent air and ocean freight quotes allow customers to compare rates and lead times to select the best option. For air freight, customers can choose between DHL Air Connect, an efficient solution with a typical delivery time of 3-5 days, and DHL Air Economy, a cost effective option that uses alternative carriers and routes to deliver in about 5-7 days. Both booking options cover general cargo up to 2,000 kg per shipment. For ocean freight, instant quotes are generated for LCL shipments up to 10,000 kg/ 20cbm per shipment. In addition, DHL Global Forwarding is one of the first freight forwarders offering an insurance option with its online quotation and booking service. To calculate the insurance, customers simply select the right transport mode and product and enter the good’s value.

Further, customers can save quotes and share them with selected recipients via e-mail or directly continue to booking. Quotes are valid for up to 30 days and can be accessed for booking at a later stage during this time.

Upon booking, customers are informed via an email containing tracking information and an overview of the ordered service.

Shippers and consignees can complete their purchases using all common pre-paid, collect and cross-trade terms. myDHLi Quote & Book is currently available in more than 60 countries representing 98% of all ocean and air freight volumes.

In addition, customers may request a quote for special cargo, including dangerous goods, lithium batteries and non-stackable cargo, which is provided in a separate email from DHL.