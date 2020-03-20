DHL Global Forwarding declares force majeure

DHL Global Forwarding has invoked force majeure, a spokesperson confirmed with Canadian Shipper. The company alerted customers of the decision this week. Force majeure is a provision in many service contracts that describes the conditions under which a provider can be relieved of liability for non-performance, based on events that are beyond the provider’s control.

“With almost all elements of the air and ocean supply chain on certain trade lanes currently being impossible to predict or control, DHL Global Forwarding decided to declare ‘Force Majeure’ and to reserve the right to modify its services to the prevailing circumstances consequent to the virus,” a Deutsche Post DHL Group spokesperson said in an email.

“We will continuously review this position as the situation is very fluid for the industry at the moment. DHL Global Forwarding continues to provide extensive transport services and is tirelessly assisting customers in keeping their supply chains up and running.”