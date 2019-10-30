DHL Express to expand gateway at Hamilton airport

Toronto, ON — DHL announced its latest gateway expansion in Canada: a new $100 million facility at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. This new facility will replace its existing one, to meet double-digit growth in shipment volumes.

“Hamilton International Airport offers us the benefits that we need to meet our growing demands in handling capacity,” said Andrew Williams, CEO for DHL Express Canada. “With 24-hour landing capability, dedicated onsite Canada Border Services Agency representation and the ability to grow in the future with a partner positioned to become the cargo hub of Ontario, we know this is the best decision to continue leading the market.”

“I was pleased to visit DHL officials in Leipzig, Germany two years ago to underline our commitment to do everything possible to assist in the expansion of DHL’s facility at Hamilton International Airport,” said Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger. “This is further evidence that our airport is an economic driver that is attracting international investment resulting in high-value jobs and increased prosperity.”

“Today’s announcement from DHL is great news for the Airport, the City of Hamilton and the province as Hamilton International is a global gateway facilitating the movement of goods and Ontario is the home of a strong and rapidly growing e-commerce industry,” said Cathie Puckering, President and CEO of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. “The Airport and DHL are proud of a great, long-standing relationship for two decades and DHL’s investment will ensure it is well positioned for success at Hamilton International Airport for many years to come.”

Since 2014, international trade has generated continuous growth in shipments per day for DHL Express in the Americas, averaging at around 8% growth each year for the entire region combined. In Canada alone, shipments per day growth have doubled with 60% of the total Canadian shipments cleared every month at Hamilton International. The Hamilton Gateway is the largest gateway for DHL Express in Canada by volume. Other DHL Express gateways in Canada are located in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Mirabel.

The new facility, which will be four times the size of the current one at 200,000 square feet, will feature a fully-automated sort system with a capacity of processing 15,000 packages per hour.

Today, the DHL Express Hamilton International Gateway has two daily flights connecting Canada to the International network via Cincinnati. The facility will also generate an increase in front line job growth to meet higher demands, adding to its existing 225 employees.