DHL Express launches new flight between U.S. and Canada

Toronto, ON — DHL Express, the world’s leading global express and logistics company, launched a new direct flight to the United States, British Columbia’s largest trading partner, as a result of the dynamic growth of international trade augmented by the unparalleled growth in e-commerce.

The new direct flight from Vancouver International Airport into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the DHL Express Americas Hub, comes as a result of double-digit shipment growth into Vancouver generated from the growing international trade – specifically between the U.S. and Canada. In the last year, inbound shipments increased by 38 percent to Vancouver, while outbound volumes increased by 10 percent, all of which are a result of the accelerating e-commerce business paired with an already-strong customer base for the company.

“The new flight will help to meet the rising demand of U.S. exporters and also create more opportunity for Vancouver’s small and medium-sized businesses to trade internationally, by improving reliability, connectivity and capacity between the two markets,” said Andrew Williams, CEO for DHL Express Canada.

The flight operates daily, arriving at 8 a.m. to Vancouver and departing at 7 p.m., improving the transit time by an additional hour for both inbound and outbound shipments and offering customers better pick-up and delivery windows, while also improving service delivery times and reliability.

The new flight also increases shipment capacity on the route by up to 40 percent.

With the rising number of small and medium-sized enterprises venturing into e-commerce, DHL is seeing higher demand for dedicated solutions in several industry sectors including fashion, consumer electronics, media products and consumer pharmaceutical products. To meet these demands, DHL Express has also invested 3 million euros in four new service points in Ontario, Ottawa, Calgary and Surrey this year. With these latest additions, DHL Express now has 17 owned locations throughout Canada and more than 450 partner locations.

DHL Express also offers customers its On Demand Delivery service, which was developed in response to this significant growth in premium cross-border e-commerce across the region. This service allows shippers to choose specific delivery options and have DHL Express notify them via email or SMS about their shipment’s progress. Customers can then select the delivery option that best suits their requirements via the On Demand Delivery website.