DHL Express has invested $58M in its Americas Hub in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, OH — DHL has continued to invest in its Americas hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) due to strong growth in international shipments, executives told members of the media—including Canadian Shipper—during a tour of the facility.

Since 2016, international trade has generated a 24 per cent growth in shipments per day. With 2.8 million shipments cleared every month at the CVG Hub, DHL continues to see rising demand for automated solutions to move shipments in several industry sectors, with the top five commodities being electrical goods, machinery, consumer electronics, medical and photographic goods, and clothing.

“Our commitment to the Americas is clearly represented by the $339 million investment that we’ve allocated to guarantee that we meet the demands of our customers,” Mike Parra, CEO for DHL Express Americas, said, addressing the media during the tour. “We continue our dedication to the regional Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati economy, and we are proud to have steadily added new jobs at our CVG Hub, the backbone of our Americas network.”

Parra also announced that DHL recently launched a new, direct flight from the DHL CVG Hub to Vancouver, Canada to meet the rising demand of U.S. exporters and also create more opportunity for Vancouver’s small and medium-sized businesses to trade internationally by improving reliability, connectivity and capacity between the two markets.

Since 2009 when DHL reestablished its international hub at CVG, DHL Express has invested a total of $339 million to expand its operations, including building its north ramp to provide additional warehouse space, 16 more aircraft gates to accommodate route expansions, new equipment to increase sorting capacity as well as the faster unloading and reloading of planes.

In the last two years, an investment of $58 million have allowed for a new reload sorter, new slides, outbound loose-load truck doors, material handling equipment, new technology with GPS systems to track aircraft containers, new weatherize ground support equipment and other improvements in efficiencies and quality to ensure DHL Express has the capacity needed to meet the demands of the growth generated by international shipping and global trade.

The expansions and shipments growth have also created 1,600 additional jobs in the last two years — both part time and full time. When the first expansion project started in 2009, DHL Express had 1,600 employees at its CVG Hub.

In 2018, more than €130 million in operational investments throughout the Americas have allowed for improved automation for speed and accuracy at hubs, gateways and service center facilities across the region.