DHL digitizes its global subcontractor managament

Bonn, Germany — DHL Industrial Projects, a unit of DHL Global Forwarding that manages complex project logistics, deep sea chartering activity and heavy-lift cargo, is launching a new digital Subcontractor Management Program to mitigate risks and ensure highest standards according to environmental and safety compliance. With increased supply chain transparency, DHL Industrial Projects will be able to identify the best suppliers for customers’ needs and share data on the risk levels and performance of more than 1,000 key subcontractors across its operations.

“Safety and compliance are at the heart of everything we do,” asserts Nikola Hagleitner, CEO DHL Industrial Projects. “We are thrilled to have now a digital solution in place that will make the data we rely on accessible across all our operations. Our quality standards apply not just to our internal processes, but also to our wider business partners. The new platform will ensure that we meet and exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Developed together with Achilles, one of the leading providers for supply chain risk and performance management, the new platform will allow DHL Industrial Projects to meet its Zero Harm and Zero Tolerance targets, which are focused on keeping people and places, wherever the company does business, safe. Thanks to rigorous prequalification processes, the new solution will also provide DHL’s customers assurance that their supply chains meet requirements for compliance, social responsibility, and risk management.

“I am delighted that DHL Industrial Projects has chosen to work with Achilles,” states Jay Katzen, CEO of Achilles Information. “Ensuring suppliers maintain the highest standards is a complex but extremely important undertaking. Achilles will provide DHL the tools to get a more extensive overview of subcontractors’ operations and to help suppliers’ meet critical humanitarian and environmental standards.”

For DHL Industrial Projects’ subcontractors, registering on the new platform will give them access to a third-party evaluation of their performance against industry standards. Achilles actively helps suppliers identify opportunities to improve their operations and allows them to concentrate on winning contracts without having to prove their credentials.