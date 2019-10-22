DHL adds online analytics service

Newark, NJ – DHL Global Forwarding announced it is continuing to grow its portfolio of convenient digital services. The latest solution launched, called “myDHLi Analytics,” offers customers a smart service to access and analyze their business data 24/7. The user-friendly online service displays all relevant details about Spend (invoices), Volume, Service Quality, and Customs Activity via dashboards. Another member of the myDHLi product family has also been updated: DHL Global Forwarding is the first freight forwarder to offer a Carbon Calculator within an online quotation and booking tool. Customers can not only assess the emissions of their shipments but also reduce their CO 2 impact by choosing an alternative fuel or an offsetting option — all within the myDHLi Quote & Book service.

“In line with our recently announced group strategy 2025 ‘Delivering excellence in a digital world,’ we are continuously broadening and enhancing our digital services. Our growing myDHLi product family extends our best-in-class logistics services to the digital realm. Customers can work towards their sustainability goals with the same tool that they book, organize and analyze their shipments with,” says David Goldberg, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, US.

The user-friendly myDHLi Analytics service gathers data in one screen so that customers can explore all relevant information on their shipments. Filter options allow users to deep dive into expenses and trends in their data. Customers can break down their information by aspects like country, shipper, consignee, trade lane, and more. Downloadable reports offer shareable insights right down to the shipment and invoice levels. The new service goes beyond the operational focus of prior tools.