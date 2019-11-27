DHL adds Foreign Trade Zone at New York airport

New York, NY — DHL Global Forwarding, announced that it is expanding its Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) locations in the United States with the inauguration of its newest FTZ at New York’s JFK Airport.

FTZs are secure areas under U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) supervision that are generally considered outside of the United States for customs purposes. FTZs are used for loading, unloading, handling, storing goods and for reshipping them by land, sea or air. Customers benefit with FTZs as they reduce, defer or mitigate the impact of tariffs and taxes. With the latest addition, DHL now offers FTZ capabilities in a total of seven locations, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Miami, San Diego and Los Angeles, making DHL an operator of one of the broadest networks of general purpose trade facilities in the United States.

“Our ultimate goal is to support our customers with comprehensive services, strategically located facilities and our broad FTZ footprint across the United States,” said David Goldberg, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, U.S. “This newest location will further help customers minimize their duty exposure in an ever-changing Customs landscape and support their future business growth objectives.”

The FTZ expansion, according to DHL Global Forwarding, is part of the company’s response to customer needs to build comprehensive end-to-end solutions in a number of industry sectors which include life sciences and healthcare, chemicals and energy, technology, consumer retail, engineering and manufacturing, public sector and automotive.

“An FTZ is a vital resource for customers that want to compete in international trade,” said Marc Gephart, Director of U.S. Customs Product Development & FTZ for DHL Global Forwarding “Our continued investments in facilities, digital platforms and services will allow us to continue to help our customers navigate the changes and remain resilient and successful.”