Deutsche Post DHL Group opens new mega parcel centre

Bonn, Germany — Deutsche Post DHL Group is continuing to strengthen its efficient parcel network in Germany and opened a state-of-the-art mega parcel centre in Bochum.

With a sorting capacity of up to 50,000 shipments per hour, the Bochum parcel centre, along with the Obertshausen parcel center near Frankfurt am Main, which opened in 2016, is the largest DHL parcel centre in Germany and also one of the most efficient parcel centers in all of Europe. When it reaches its full capacity in 2020, the new location will create a total of around 600 jobs subject to social insurance contributions and covered by collective agreements. As in the area of parcel and mail delivery, at the Bochum parcel centre, Deutsche Post DHL also works with directly employed employees in a co-determined company – thereby setting itself apart from many other companies in the industry. With currently more than 20,000 sorted items per hour, the Bochum parcel centre is already providing major support for the fast and reliable processing of shipments in the Ruhr region in the run-up to the 2019 Christmas period. The new parcel centre is thus also supporting Deutsche Post DHL’s ongoing quality initiative in Germany, which, in the current year, has already resulted in a significant reduction in the number of complaints and an improvement in the company’s customer-care service.

“With its high level of sorting performance and use of innovative technology, the Bochum parcel centre is making a major contribution to Deutsche Post DHL’s German parcel network. This will enable us to fulfill our service promise to our customers in the region even more reliably as shipment volumes continue to rise. At the same time, we are delighted to be able to create jobs subject to social security contributions and covered by collective agreements at a logistically advantageous location in the Ruhr region and thereby play our part in the development of the region,” said Tobias Meyer, Corporate Board Member for Post & Paket Deutschland, Deutsche Post DHL Group. Meyer points out that DHL business customers in the region will also benefit from the immediate proximity to the new parcel centre as their shipments can be picked up at later times and still be delivered the following day throughout Germany.

In 2016, Deutsche Post DHL Group acquired approximately 140,000 square meters of space at the former Opel site in Bochum-Laer. Construction of the parcel centre began in fall 2017 and was completed on schedule within two years. The new parcel centre building alone covers an area of 40,000 square meters, equivalent to the size of more than five football fields. In addition, extensive measures were taken to make sure the new location is as energy-efficient as possible in line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s sustainability strategy. For example, the parcel centre is supplied with electricity and heat by its own block-type thermal power station. The Group therefore not only procures electricity or heat, but also feeds the heat generated in the block-type thermal power station into Bochum’s public utility network. A roof-mounted photovoltaic system is also planned. Power-saving LED lamps controlled by presence detectors and daylight are used to illuminate the parcel centre . With 35 charging columns of its own, the Bochum location is already well-equipped for the further expansion of e-mobility, with further charging columns to follow. Deutsche Post DHL has invested a three-digit million sum in the location.

Including the new location in Bochum, Deutsche Post DHL Group operates a network of 36 parcel centres in Germany, in which a total of around 1.2 million items can be sorted during every hour of operation. Deutsche Post DHL Group already ships an average of around five million parcel items for its customers nationwide every working day. On peak days before Christmas, the number climbs to as many as 11 million parcels per day.