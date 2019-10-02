Descartes launches advanced analytics for logistics and supply chain operations

Waterloo, ON — Descartes Systems Group announced the availability of Descartes Analytics, an advanced analysis and reporting solution that is designed to help enable customers to leverage the wealth of data that is contained within Descartes’ product line.

“There is a tremendous amount of additional value our customers can unlock by better understanding the data our solutions create or capture,” said Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes. “Using Microsoft Power BI, our goal was to develop an “out-of-the-box” analytics solution that is very powerful yet cost effective and allows us to focus on leveraging our deep logistics and supply chain expertise.”

Descartes Analytics uses Microsoft Power BI with Descartes standard integration, data models, dashboards and reporting templates. The solution benefits from Power BI’s analytics and reporting capabilities. In combination with Descartes’ deep domain expertise and product integration, it enables customers to quickly gain greater insight into their logistics and supply chain operations. The solution provides flexibility for users to customize their configuration and reporting, and supports integration to third-party applications. Additionally, Descartes’ data science experts can help configure the solution to meet a customer’s unique needs.

The initial launch of Descartes Analytics has it ready for use with the following Descartes solutions:

Descartes Routing, Mobile and Telematics;

Descartes Transportation Management;

Descartes MacroPoint;

Descartes Datamyne; and

Descartes Aljex solutions

Suzanne Gagliese, VP One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. said, “Data analytics is the new frontier for many companies as they look to perform better and find ways new ways to compete. Descartes is helping its customers realize these data-driven opportunities by doing the heavy lifting of integration, data modelling and pre-configuration based upon their experience in logistics and supply chains.”