Descartes integrates air and ocean freight transportation messaging and customs filing

Waterloo, ON — Descartes Systems Group announced that, as part of its Software Development Cooperation Agreement (SCDA) with SAP, it has successfully integrated air and ocean transportation freight messaging and customs declaration filing with SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM). The integration helps customers using the SAP TM application to streamline the international shipment of goods, better collaborate with their transportation partners, and comply with import and export filing requirements.

“Descartes shares with SAP the vision that connecting and collaborating in the supply chain enables more efficient and reliable transportation operations,” said Edward J. Ryan, CEO at Descartes. “We’re pleased to have worked with SAP to create an integrated solution that can help customers better manage their international shipments.”

The Descartes Global Logistics Network (Descartes GLN) helps enable manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders and other logistics services providers to connect and collaborate with their air and ocean carriers. Companies can seamlessly book, track and receive freight invoices through the Descartes GLN. In addition, the Descartes GLN supports commercial, customs and product information messaging essential to global operations. With its real-time capabilities, the Descartes GLN allows solutions, such as SAP TM, to proactively manage international shipments and carrier relationships.

“Transportation management is a multi-party process, and our work with Descartes helps customers running SAP TM to more efficiently and effectively execute cargo bookings, send waybill information, track shipments and file customs documents with carriers, logistics service providers and regulatory agencies,” said Franz Hero, senior vice president, Supply Chain & Logistics Development at SAP. “We decided to collaborate with Descartes because of their expertise in multi-modal transportation messaging and customs filing. This integration gives our customers access to the breadth of air and ocean logistics services providers, carriers and regulatory agencies that exist on the Descartes GLN.”

Descartes’ customs filing solutions support the declaration processes for importing and exporting goods for many countries around the word. These solutions not only electronically connect to government agencies, but provide the validation, augmentation and filing status services to help ensure that documents are correct and their status is known. In addition to declaration filing, Descartes also provides security filing solutions to allow goods to move efficiently across borders. The customs filing integration with SAP TM allows execution of international shipments and streamlines compliance with regulatory filing requirements.