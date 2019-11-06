Descartes adds Middle East cargo airline

Waterloo, ON — Descartes Systems Group announced that EgyptAir Cargo is using the Descartes Velocity Mail (vMail) solution to streamline air mail transportation across its growing international network.

“EgyptAir Cargo is focused on modernization and increasing efficiency to better support our growth and the rise in ecommerce-driven air mail,” said Cpt. Basem Gohar, Chairman of EgyptAir Cargo. “We provide mail transport for more than 85 postal authorities worldwide, and the Descartes vMail solution helps us to accurately record mail shipment events as they occur and to track deliveries in real-time.”

By automating the entire mail shipment tracking process from route generation to account reconciliation, the cloud-based Descartes vMail system helps to simplify operational processes and improve efficiency for air carriers, ground handlers and postal authorities. Using mobile devices, mail handlers can accurately track shipments and deliveries in real-time. In addition, by combining Descartes vMail with the Descartes Global Logistics Network, air carriers have one platform to manage the lifecycle of all shipments, including parcel packages and larger cargo.

“We’re pleased to help EgyptAir Cargo streamline its operations to better support its growth,” said Scott Sangster, VP Global Logistics Network at Descartes. “Using Descartes vMail, global air carriers, like EgyptAir Cargo, have access to timely and reliable information about the movement of mail and parcel shipments to operate more effectively, improve decision-making and better meet postal authority service level agreements.”