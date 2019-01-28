Descartes to acquire Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business

Waterloo, ON — Descartes Systems Group announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the businesses run by the Management Systems Resources Inc. group of companies operating under the names “Visual Compliance,” “eCustoms” and “MSR” (collectively, “Visual Compliance”).

Visual Compliance provides software solutions and services to automate customs, trade and fiscal compliance processes, with a focus on denied and restricted party screening processes and export licensing. Visual Compliance is based in Canada and serves over 2,000 customers with over 67,500 subscribers operating in over 100 countries.

Denied/restricted party screening is the review of people, goods, services and/or commodities against comprehensive lists published by governments and international organizations identifying people, organizations and countries with whom it is illegal or restricted to transact business. In the international trade context, compliance with these sanction lists is actively enforced by governments around the world, with consequences including large fines, revocation of export privileges and/or criminal prosecution. Descartes and Visual Compliance provide data, content and solutions to customers and partners, like SAP and Oracle, to enable comprehensive global trade compliance reviews to be completed.

“The penalties for doing business with sanctioned parties can be far reaching and severe,” said Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes. “By adding Visual Compliance’s solutions and domain expertise to our existing Descartes MK Data denied parties screening business and Global Logistics Network, we’re in an even stronger position to help our customers navigate the trade compliance landscape while managing the full lifecycle of their shipments.”

“Trade compliance is a critical issue for our Global Logistics Network customers and our United by Design partners. This is especially so in the current environment where trade agreements are being re-negotiated, tariffs and duties are changing at a rapid pace, and sanctions on restricted or denied parties are being increasingly enforced,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We’ve had tremendous historical success in combining with higher-margin trade data content businesses, like Visual Compliance, to help our partners and customers better manage the increasing complexities of international trade. We’re very excited to add Visual Compliance to the Global Logistics Network and further strengthen the value we can bring to our customers and partners.”