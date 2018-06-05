Deltaport moving forward with two pilot drayage programs

Vancouver, BC — Following engagement and consultation with supply chain partners, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Transport Canada, the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and OBCCTC, with a goal of improving productivity outcomes for the drayage sector and improving gateway efficiency, GCT Canada is moving forward with two pilot programs:

Normalized truck reservation fee at $35 for all appointments at GCT Deltaport and GCT Vanterm; and

Pre-gate operational efficiencies for truckers at GCT Deltaport.

Effective June 1, 2018 and extending to December 31, 2018, the trial programs respond to stakeholder feedback, government, and regulator input to improve gateway efficiency and to smooth transactions for truck drivers.

The Normalized Truck Reservation Fee Pilot Program is intended to increase productivity within a driver’s operating hours, provide operational autonomy to trucking companies, to improve capacity utilization, and to mitigate barriers identified by some stakeholders for increased double-ended container moves. During this pilot period, the weekly day and night appointment availability will remain the same and all truck appointments at GCT Canada will have a normalized fee of $35, regardless of shift.

In its effort to continue improving the service experience for the drayage community, collaborating with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, GCT Canada has identified an opportunity to streamline calling GCT Deltaport by piloting the elimination of one step during a truck’s approach.

As such, effective June 1, 2018, container truck operators will no longer be required to enter their appointment number when arriving at the GCT Deltaport Vehicle Access Control System (“VACS”) gate for the duration of the pilot. As the VACS gates service only one container terminal, entering the appointment number confirmation has been identified as a redundant step to the GCT Deltaport pre-gate process. This new process is intended to speed container truck turn times while allowing a more efficient arrival to GCT Deltaport.

“Our government is committed to ensuring the stability and competitiveness of Canada’s busiest port and understands the importance of increased efficiency. This collaboration between the BC government and the private sector will promote economic growth and put more money in the pockets of British Columbians,” stated Hon. Claire Trevena, BC Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

GCT Canada’s tradition of continuous improvement and stakeholder collaboration has led to the terminals having industry-leading truck turn times, with 2017 at an impressive 26 minutes on-terminal average.

“Our truck reservation and extended night gate program maximizes the use of the existing port infrastructure,” said Eric Waltz, President of GCT Canada. “By piloting this next iteration in our reservation system, we are responding to the drayage community’s request to increase operational flexibility, and seek to eliminate bunching at the start of night gate shifts caused previously by the differentiated rates.”

“Reduced idling and truck trips on lower mainland roads translate to reduced road congestion and lower overall emissions in the Vancouver Gateway,” said Peter Xotta, Vice President of Planning and Operations at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “Our joint efforts will go a long way to supporting livability in our region.”

“The UTA has a track record of working with all levels of government, the Commissioner’s Office, and private operators to improve industry fairness as well as competitiveness for all stakeholders,” said Gagan Singh of the United Truckers Association. “These pilot programs demonstrate the UTA’s effective approach to utilizing data, facts, and real-world experience from our members to initiate change.”

“The BC Trucking Association is pleased to work in cooperation with our partners to facilitate feedback on the implementation of the pilots”, said Dave Earle, President and CEO of the BC Trucking Association. “Our goal is to advance the stability and efficiency of the drayage sector. We will be closely examining data from the trials to inform improved outcomes for our members.”

“As a primary logistics provider and key export facility in the Vancouver gateway, we are pleased to provide feedback on our experience with the programs,” said Matthew May President of Coast 2000. “Through ongoing, collective process improvement we will ensure our region remains the gateway of choice for marine trade.”