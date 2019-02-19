Delta Cargo to rebrand, aligning with SkyTeam Cargo

Atlanta, GA — Delta Cargo is rebranding its international products to align with SkyTeam Cargo, providing customers with a common product portfolio across the global alliance. There are no changes to Delta Cargo product attributes.

“By rebranding our international products to align with our SkyTeam Cargo partners, it is now easier for our customers to do business with all 12 member airlines,” said Shawn Cole, Delta Cargo–Vice President. “With SkyTeam, we offer consistent service and handling to over 850 destinations in 175 countries.”

Effective now, Delta Cargo’s international product range will rebrand to the following: