Delta Cargo to rebrand, aligning with SkyTeam Cargo

Atlanta, GA — Delta Cargo is rebranding its international products to align with SkyTeam Cargo, providing customers with a common product portfolio across the global alliance. There are no changes to Delta Cargo product attributes.

“By rebranding our international products to align with our SkyTeam Cargo partners, it is now easier for our customers to do business with all 12 member airlines,” said Shawn Cole, Delta Cargo–Vice President. “With SkyTeam, we offer consistent service and handling to over 850 destinations in 175 countries.”

Effective now, Delta Cargo’s international product range will rebrand to the following:

  • General, formerly Dimension, moves all commodities that do not require special handling.
  • Express, formerly Equation, is a solution for small packages and goods with urgent shipment expectations.
  • Critical/Critical Heavy, formerly Equation Critical, is only available on Delta. It is a premium GPS-enabled service for the transportation of highly time-sensitive shipments that must travel on the next available flight, offers GPS tracking on deltacargo.com and moves with the highest priority across Delta’s global network.
  • Specialized is used for shipping unique items, giving a wide range of options for atypical cargo or high-value products, such as pharmaceuticals, live animals, dangerous goods, perishables or automotive parts.

 

