Delta Cargo opens Cargo Control Center

Provides comprehensive operational coverage of all aspects of cargo transportation – 24/7

Atlanta, GA — Delta Cargo announced the official opening of its Cargo Control Center (CCC), which will support daily cargo operations across the globe. The new Atlanta facility provides comprehensive coverage of all aspects of cargo transportation and management, with the ability to track air shipments, trucks, mail, and freight – domestically and internationally.

“The new Cargo Control Center is the culmination of our significant investment in technology systems and operation reliability, all with the aim of enhancing the customer experience and ensuring that they are at the center of everything we do,” said Gareth Joyce, President-Cargo and Senior Vice President-Airport Customer Service. ”Our Cargo Control Center will now know exactly where freight is at all times, anywhere on the globe. With that information, we will be far more proactive in predicting potential service issues and providing freight solutions to our customers, and that really is a game changer in the logistics industry.”

The Cargo Control Center will be staffed by a cross divisional cargo team from capacity management, warehouse management, trucking, rebooking, unit load devices (ULD) management, service recovery and call center operations. The team will have the ability to view the individual elements of the shipment lifecycle and will be able to identify issues before they take place, as well as provide proactive communication and support in the situation of a delayed or cancelled flight. The CCC will initially be open during business hours Monday to Friday, but will be a 24/7 operation by the end of the year.