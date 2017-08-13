Delta Cargo approved to carry Envirotainer RAP e2

Atlanta, GA — Following the award of IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Pharma logistics Certification in July, Delta Cargo is pleased to announce its approval for the carriage of the Envirotainer RAP e2 in Delta’s domestic and international widebody aircraft. This container is ideal for shipments requiring strict temperature control between +0°C and +20°C.

The approval of the Envirotainer RAP e2 enhances Delta’s Pharma product offering, which is available in Pharma 1 locations around the world. The active container expands flight options beyond those using the Envirotainer RAP t2, as it does not require dry ice as a coolant. It also provides significantly more capacity for goods than the Envirotainer RKN e1.

Delta Cargo aircraft can also carry CSafe, the entire Envirotainer active container line including the e1&e2 containers, 5 va-q-tec passive containers.

Visit the Variation Pharma page on DeltaCargo.com for more information on leasing this container or about the enhancements to Delta’s Pharma program, including CEIV Certification.