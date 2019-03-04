Delmar named canadian carrier of the year by Hillman Group

Lachine, QC — For the second consecutive year, Delmar International Inc. has been named the Hillman Group’s Canadian Carrier of the Year. Based in Ohio, United States, Hillman is a provider of complete hardware solutions to over 26,000 customers. Delmar’s candidacy was considered among Hillman’s largest Canadian carriers, parcel couriers and freight forwarders. Criteria was based on service, pricing, relationship and IT/reporting.

Hillman has been a Delmar customer since 2009, beginning with customs services. Today, Hillman relies on Delmar to be a multi-facet service provider.

“I’m very satisfied with Delmar’s ability to service our needs, they’re always my service provider of choice. Delmar has managed to maintain our existing business while continuing to allow us to grow,” said Sam Chen, Hillman Group Transportation Manager.

Delmar plays a major role in Hillman’s Canadian inbound ocean logistics. It also support Hillman’s air freight, drayage and U.S. inbound LTL (less than a truckload) logistics, as needed.

“We’ve seen substantial growth with Delmar over the last three years and plan on partnering with them on several important projects moving forward,” added Chen.