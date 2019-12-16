Delmar keeps it in the family with CTO appointment

Montreal, QC — Freight forwarder Delmar International Inc. announced the appointment of Daniel Richard Cutler to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Most recently, Cutler held the Delmar position of Director, Global Strategic Development.

Delmar was founded by his grandfather Harrison Cutler in 1965; this represents the third generation of Cutler family to hold a senior executive position at Delmar in the company’s now 55-year history. Additionally, Daniel is also the second generation to oversee Information Technology services at the Delmar Group, as his father Robert held the post of CIO for nearly a decade prior to being named President and CEO, and his uncle Paul Cutler currently serves as Vice President.

As part of his previous role, Daniel Cutler was responsible for a variety of major operational systems migration across multiple geographical regions and departments. He served as team lead and engineered top tier technology deployment, most notable and recent being CargoWise One in China, Hong Kong, Brazil, The United States, Mexico & Canada.

He has extensive operational and culture experience having lived and worked in mainland China for several years. He is fluent in English, French and Mandarin. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from McGill University and has studied at both the Peking University and the Language and Culture University in Beijing, China.

In his new role, Cutler will be responsible for the ongoing development of the Delmar Group’s growing technology unit. He will continue to be based in Delmar’s Montreal head office in Lachine, Quebec.