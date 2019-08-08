Delmar announces executive appointment

Montreal, QC — Delmar International Inc., announced the newest appointment to its executive team, Frederick Corey, in the role of vice president Sales, Canada

Corey has spent the last 13 years at Cominar, most recently in the role of vice president. He managed a vast portfolio of assets, clients, and a large team of sales professionals. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Concordia University.

Corey has substantial expertise in developing marketing and sales strategies that increase customer acquisition and retention. He has demonstrated success in both aligning sales with company business objectives and improving overall sales efficiency. Corey comes to Delmar eager for this new opportunity to leverage his skill set in a dynamic new environment.

“We are delighted to welcome Frederick aboard and believe that his background, experience in implementing and managing processes, and ability to forge new relationships, will bring strong value and results for the organization,” said Michael Wagen, Delmar’s CEO.

In the position of vice president Sales, Canada, Corey will be responsible for optimizing Delmar’s Canadian sales resources, implementing enhancement initiatives for internal sales operations, and driving sales with the company’s overall business objectives. Corey will help Delmar’s Canadian sales teams increase efficiency and develop new selling strategies.